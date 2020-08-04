NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.99

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 220334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.60, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 million and a P/E ratio of -44.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74.

About NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

