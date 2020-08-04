Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,412,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,279,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 580,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 65.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,226 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 46.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

