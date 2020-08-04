Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
NOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.59.
Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,412,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,279,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 580,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 65.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,226 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 46.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
