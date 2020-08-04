Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.59.

NOK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,412,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,279,820. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 566,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

