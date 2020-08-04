NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,350.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002333 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 615,082,634 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

