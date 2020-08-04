Norbord (OSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Norbord (TSE:OSB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Norbord to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$626.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.36 million.

OSB traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$42.86. 168,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.53. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$13.01 and a 12 month high of C$44.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

