Nubian Resources (CVE:NBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.46

Shares of Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 121500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million and a PE ratio of -56.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Get Nubian Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,170. Insiders sold a total of 179,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,293 in the last ninety days.

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nubian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.