Nubian Resources (CVE:NBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.46

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Shares of Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 121500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million and a PE ratio of -56.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

In other news, Director Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,170. Insiders sold a total of 179,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,293 in the last ninety days.

Nubian Resources Company Profile (CVE:NBR)

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

