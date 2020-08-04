Nuggets (NUG) 1-Day Volume Tops $720.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Nuggets token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $720.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.02011619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00084674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00195462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00112038 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

