Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $19.96 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $19.96 or 0.00177930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $54.83 million and approximately $680,636.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.92 or 0.05179589 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00053044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00030878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Numeraire is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,747,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

