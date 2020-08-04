Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06). The firm had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $283.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

OMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

