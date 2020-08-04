Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

OFED stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $144.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

