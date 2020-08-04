Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE ODC traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,485. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $260.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1,471.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

