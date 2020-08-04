Opacity (OPQ) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $17,729.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

