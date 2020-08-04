Opus One Resources (CVE:OOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.12

Shares of Opus One Resources Inc (CVE:OOR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 134000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -23.00.

Opus One Resources Company Profile (CVE:OOR)

Opus One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its property portfolio includes the Northern Abitibi project that consists of Vezza Extension, Vezza North, and Bachelor Extension gold properties located in the Abitibi region of Quebec; the Chibougamau project that comprises the WinWin, Fecteau, and Grizzly gold properties situated in the Chibougamau-Chapais and Urban-Barry mining camps; and the Courville project located in Courville Township, Quebec.

