Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 331,972 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $104,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $294,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 388,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 311,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3,195.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 185,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

ORCL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.99. 620,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,044,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

