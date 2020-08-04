Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,019. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Fignar purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at $215,473.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

