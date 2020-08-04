Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.39

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 351974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -24.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 269,200 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$1,157,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,336. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$407,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,077,110 shares in the company, valued at C$8,460,069.03. Insiders have sold a total of 867,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,845 in the last quarter.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

