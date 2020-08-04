Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.
Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90.
In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
