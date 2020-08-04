Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

