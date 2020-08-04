PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PACW. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,358. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after buying an additional 567,849 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 166,205 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

