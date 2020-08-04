Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 252703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $12.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds 100% interests in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,456 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pancontinental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pancontinental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.