Parex Resources (PXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Parex Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$259.92 million during the quarter.

Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.50 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.04. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$25.11.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$258,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,208,165.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

