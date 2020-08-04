Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Parke Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,181. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $138.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,912.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 72,510 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 541,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

