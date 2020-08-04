Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

