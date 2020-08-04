PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 41.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

