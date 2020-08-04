PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ PDLB traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.45.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.
About PDL Community Bancorp
PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
