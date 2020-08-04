Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PGC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.92. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,408. The company has a market cap of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

