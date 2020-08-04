Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. lowered Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.95.

PENN stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

