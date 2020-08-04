PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.63.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.34. 16,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,517. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $214.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 559.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 182,692 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.