Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 2,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 32.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

