PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.67. 122,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.