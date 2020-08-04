PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.91. 94,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

