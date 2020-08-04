Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,975. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 170.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

