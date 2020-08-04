Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.5% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. 739,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

