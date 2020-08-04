Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,410,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,854,455. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

