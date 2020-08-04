Phore Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Phore has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $25,755.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006623 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,650,397 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

