Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Photronics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,442. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Photronics’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

