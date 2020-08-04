Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. 26,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,606. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 364,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

