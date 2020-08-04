Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PBFS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.