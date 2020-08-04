Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
PBFS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.
