Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PPSI stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,948. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

