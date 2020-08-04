Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $343,662.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,469.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $739,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,282.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,783 shares of company stock worth $3,855,559 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

