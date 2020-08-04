Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Barclays downgraded Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 604,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,427,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,172,417 shares of company stock worth $32,172,720. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

