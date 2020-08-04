PolySwarm 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,335.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $24,335.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.85 or 0.05155851 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00052990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00030865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

