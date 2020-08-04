Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PFBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.70. Premier Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

