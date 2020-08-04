Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:PFBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.70. Premier Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%.
About Premier Financial Bancorp
Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.
