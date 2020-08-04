Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.57

Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 136195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The firm has a market cap of $148.91 million and a PE ratio of -16.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Probe Metals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.