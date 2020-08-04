Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.64. 263,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The stock has a market cap of $329.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

