Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 221,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

