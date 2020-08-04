Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Valarie L. Sheppard Sells 14,800 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 236,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $132.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

