Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.15

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.15 and last traded at $132.14, with a volume of 84766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The firm has a market cap of $330.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

