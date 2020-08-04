Propy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,798.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and Huobi. Propy has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $134,798.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Propy Token Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

