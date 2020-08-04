ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.29

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 17515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 464.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

