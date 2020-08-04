ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.43

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.43 and last traded at $174.91, with a volume of 39960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 18.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.