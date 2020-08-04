Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.20. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

